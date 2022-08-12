The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Person struck by CTA Brown Line train on North Side

The person was on the tracks when they were hit, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person struck by CTA Brown Line train on North Side
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

A person was struck by a Brown Line train Aug. 12, 2022.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A person was struck by a CTA Brown Line train Friday afternoon at the Francisco station on the North Side.

The person was on the tracks when they were hit, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Brown Line trains were operating between the Southport and Loop stops, according to a CTA alert.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
CPS enrollment could drop by 15,000 students — but that could benefit the district overall, researchers say
Chicago police open fire on Near West Side, one person taken to hospital with gunshot wound
What to know about R. Kelly’s new Chicago trial
Man drowns in Lake Michigan near Grant Park
Meals on Wheels Chicago launches a food pantry to help more of the city’s older adults
Newly released report says COPA recommended firing of cop who worked under disgraced Sgt. Ronald Watts
The Latest
unnamed.png
Columnists
If you can’t get enough Donald Trump, this might be the shirt for you
Sneed: In fundraising item, a large image of the former president is surrounded by multiple smaller ones.
By Michael Sneed
 
Chicago Public Schools enrollment has plummeted in recent years.
Education
CPS enrollment could drop by 15,000 students — but that could benefit the district overall, researchers say
A new analysis predicts K-12 enrollment in Chicago could be as low as 262,000 by 2025 — down from 378,000 a decade ago.
By Sarah Karp
 
John Fountain (with cap in hand on the right) as a little boy with his grandmother and other members of his West Side clan on a family outing (circa 1960’s).
Columnists
I’m filled with so many stories to tell
For the past 13 years, I have been faithful. Faithful to what I believe, faithful to telling stories typically MIA from American journalism — stories of Black life, love, hope, humanity, even tragedy.
By John W. Fountain
 
The 2100 block of West Adams Street.
Crime
Chicago police open fire on Near West Side, one person taken to hospital with gunshot wound
No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. One person was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.
By David Struett
 
Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in September 2019.
R. Kelly
What to know about R. Kelly’s new Chicago trial
The former R&B star is set to go to trial in Chicago — again — on Aug. 15. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening and why.
By Jon Seidel | Sun-Times and Alison Martin
 