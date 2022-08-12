Person struck by CTA Brown Line train on North Side

A person was struck by a CTA Brown Line train Friday afternoon at the Francisco station on the North Side.
The person was on the tracks when they were hit, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.
Brown Line trains were operating between the Southport and Loop stops, according to a CTA alert.
No further information was immediately available.
CPS enrollment could drop by 15,000 students — but that could benefit the district overall, researchers say
The Latest
Sneed: In fundraising item, a large image of the former president is surrounded by multiple smaller ones.
CPS enrollment could drop by 15,000 students — but that could benefit the district overall, researchers say
A new analysis predicts K-12 enrollment in Chicago could be as low as 262,000 by 2025 — down from 378,000 a decade ago.
For the past 13 years, I have been faithful. Faithful to what I believe, faithful to telling stories typically MIA from American journalism — stories of Black life, love, hope, humanity, even tragedy.
No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. One person was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene.
The former R&B star is set to go to trial in Chicago — again — on Aug. 15. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening and why.