The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
News Politics City Hall

In Pilsen, a community effort builds to shut down Chicago’s last big scrap-metal shredder

Mary Gonzalez, 81, is helping lead the push to close the polluting scrap-metal shredding operation owned by Sims Metal Management.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE In Pilsen, a community effort builds to shut down Chicago’s last big scrap-metal shredder
Mary Gonzales at St Paul’s Catholic Church, 2127 W. 22nd Pl. She’s leading an effort calling for the closing of a scrap-metal shredding operation in Pilsen owned by Sims Metal Management.

Mary Gonzales at St Paul’s Catholic Church, 2127 W. 22nd Pl. She’s leading an effort calling for the closing of a scrap-metal shredding operation in Pilsen owned by Sims Metal Management.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

At a West Side church last spring, Mary Gonzales trotted out a classic community organizing tactic, asking a group of elected officials and bureaucrats — one by one in front of a crowd of several hundred people — to pledge to do everything in their power to reduce pollution in the neighborhood.

Each person was asked: “Will you, within your authority, act to reduce air pollution in the next two years?”

Every one of them — members of the Chicago City Council, state representatives and government executives — responded: “Yes.”

Gonzalez, 81, plans to press her case again Thursday night as community members gather at St. Paul’s Catholic Church at 2127 W. 22nd Pl. to press their case to shut down a nearby scrap-metal shredding operation owned by Sims Metal Management.

Related

With the 2020 closing of General Iron’s automobile-shredding site in Lincoln Park and City Hall’s subsequent denial of its bid to reopen at a new location on the Southeast Side, Sims, 2500 S. Paulina St., is the only large-scale metal scrapper still operating in Chicago, shredding cars, large appliances and other items for reuse.

Related

Gonzalez — joined by her younger sister Theresa McNamara, 61 — has been organizing community residents, forming a coalition of community, health and religious groups that includes the 6,000-member St. Paul congregation, where Gonzales leads the social justice committee.

Even with support of the church and others, Gonzalez says she knows she’s facing a tough fight but says she and her sister have been inspired by the work of their mother, Pilsen activist Guadalupe Reyes, who died in 2000.

“We’re going to give it everything we’ve got,” Gonzalez says.

Sims is seeking state and city approvals to keep operating after running afoul of pollution laws in recent years. Last year, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul sued the company for failing to show that it is limiting the release of harmful chemicals.

Related

That lawsuit followed a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency almost four years ago over air pollution violations in which Sims agreed to pay $250,000 in a settlement.

Debra Shore, the federal EPA’s regional administrator in Chicago, was among the officials who pledged at the gathering in April to work to reduce air pollution. The EPA recently required the company to monitor for hazardous air pollutants and other contaminants and plans to make the results of that testing public.

“At every turn, they have been a bad faith actor in the community,” says McNamara, who works with a collection of neighborhood groups called the Southwest Environmental Alliance, which is one of the leaders of the anti-Sims campaign.

Sims spokeswoman Real Hamilton-Romeo says the company plans to build “state-of-the-art, advanced emission controls” as part of a requirements set by Raoul. The company also has promised to engage more with residents of the surrounding community.

The Sims scrapyard has been operating for decades. But that was before most people had a clear understanding of the cumulative impact of concentrated industry on air quality and the health of people who live nearby, Gonzalez says.

Sims — whose operation spews heavy metals, including lead, into the atmosphere — is located near three schools as well as near homes.

Donald Wink, a University of Illinois Chicago chemistry professor who is advising another community group, Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization, says he’s worried most about the levels of lead and other toxic metals — chromium, cadmium, nickel and manganese — being released by Sims.

Wink is critical of state and federal oversight plans so far, saying the pollution-control effort ordered by Raoul is already underway even though it’s not clear how much metal and other pollutants are being released. The harmful metals could form other contaminants as they’re burned at high temperatures, according to Wink, who says Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s environmental agency doesn’t have an adequate plan for monitoring the company.

Sims also is seeking an operating permit from the city, with a community meeting on that set for Oct. 19 at Benito Juarez High School.

Gonzalez, who retired about a decade ago from a career of national and international social justice organizing for the Gamaliel Network, also is pushing for a state law to add protections for communities heavily burdened by pollution. The environmental justice bill stalled in the Illinois legislature earlier this year.

Related

Without such a law, the system is stacked against communities such as Pilsen, she says.

SIMS_01XX22_13__2_.JPG

A scrap metal operation has operated along the Chicago River in Pilsen for decades but, after a number of pollution violations, some community members want it shut down.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre: First lawsuits filed, call attack ‘predictable and preventable’
Highland Park Fourth of July parade victims who are suing: ‘This time it was our family, next time it could be yours’
Rapper Coolio, known for hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59
Chicago area transit systems reach pre-pandemic milestone with combined 1 million weekday riders
Woman testifies of watching ex-boyfriend charged in killing 6 family members
CPS drops to fourth-largest school district in nation
The Latest
Peggy Dula of St. Charles, who was billed $3,606 in ambulance fees by a taxpayer-funded municipal fire department after an ambulance ride following a car crash and being seen in an emergency room.
St. Charles woman’s $2,700 ambulance bill wiped out after news stories
Peggy Dula’s $3,600 charge was far higher than what her two siblings were charged for their ambulance rides, though they were also in her car during a crash and were taken to the same hospital.
By Bram Sable-Smith | KHN
 
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. The president is expected to address a rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ORG XMIT: DCJM214
Editorials
Election challenges and claims of fraud are an ongoing threat to our elections
Those issuing voter registration and ballot challenges say they are worried about election fraud. Right. If there’s a scam afoot, it’s the goodwill and concern they claim in the guise of “election integrity.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
JABARI_FL_B_6.8.22.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Entergalactic’: Kid Cudi turns new songs in an electrifying musical love story
Blazingly original Netflix film blends music, narrative and trippy visuals to depict an artist’s search for romance.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting aftermath: Empty chairs, strollers, toys and bikes litter the sidewalks on Central Avenue after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens of others who’d gathered to watch Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July parade victims who are suing: ‘This time it was our family, next time it could be yours’
“Because of the marketing and advertising of these kinds weapons, our lives will not be the same,” said Lorena Rebollar Sedano, who was shot in the foot and is one of those who filed suit Wednesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 