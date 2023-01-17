The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Parents of 3-year-old Lily Shambrook hope lawsuit improves safety for Chicago cyclists

Lily was killed last year while on her mother’s bike maneuvering around a ComEd truck parked in a bike lane, Lily fell out of her seat and under a passing semi-truck.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Parents of 3-year-old Lily Shambrook hope lawsuit improves safety for Chicago cyclists
Lily Shambrook and her parents Tim Shambrook and Kate Snow. Lily was killed June 9, 2022, while her mother and father biked down Leland Avenue.

Lily Shambrook and her parents Tim Shambrook and Kate Snow. Lily was killed June 9, 2022, while her mother and father biked on Leland Avenue in Uptown. “People have to care,” they said.

Provided photo

The parents of Elizabeth Grace “Lily” Shambrook, the 3-year-old killed by a truck driver as they biked in Uptown last year, hope that a lawsuit they filed Tuesday will improve safety for all bicyclists.

Lily’s parents said they continue to see drivers block bike paths, despite the attention called to the issue after their daughter’s death last June while she and her mother maneuvered around a ComEd truck parked in a bike lane.

“[O]ur little Lily paid the ultimate price for others’ misconduct and disregard for the safety of bicyclists,” the girl’s parents, Tim Shambrook and Kate Snow, said in a statement. “People have to care. The city has to care. Corporations have to care.”

Lily was killed June 9 while her mother and father biked down Leland Avenue. Lily was in a carrier seat on the rear of her mother’s bike. They were headed to drop her off at day camp.

As they approached Winthrop Avenue, a parked ComEd truck blocked the bike lane and Lily’s mother had to go around, squeezing her bike between the utility truck and a semi-truck stopped at the intersection, according to a police report.

The semi started moving and knocked Lily’s mother off balance. Lily was thrown off the bike and under the wheels of the semi.

The 10-count lawsuit, filed in Cook County, alleges negligence against the truck driver and the truck’s owners, Mondelez and Penske, and also ComEd, which owned the truck parked in the bike lane. The suit also alleges misconduct by the city of Chicago, claiming it did not do enough to prevent the tragedy.

Richard F. Burke Jr. a partner with the Clifford Law Offices, right, speaks to reporters about a lawsuit filed on the behalf of the Shamrock family for the death of their three-year-old girl in a biking accident, at the Clifford Law Offices, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Richard F. Burke Jr. a partner with the Clifford Law Offices, right, is representing the Shambrook family in its lawsuit against Mondelez and Penske, the firms that owned the semi-truck that struck Lily Shambrook; ComEd, owner of the truck parked in the bike lane; and the city of Chicago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

New details released in the lawsuit show that ComEd’s work permit, issued by the city, allowed the company to park on Winthrop but not Leland, where the company’s truck was parked and Lily was hit.

Lily’s parents said they would continue their commitment to “making Chicago a safer biking community so that her death wasn’t in vain.”

“Hopefully, this lawsuit will open the eyes of many because we would never want this tragedy to happen to any other family anywhere,” they said.

The street where Lily was killed is designated a greenway by the city. Those streets, which make up about 1% of all city streets, are supposed to be friendly to bikes and pedestrians.

But that greenway was anything but safe the day Lily was killed, according to Christina Whitehouse, founder of the advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising.

Lily’s parents were forced into traffic because the ComEd truck was parked illegally in a bike lane, Whitehouse said. City law prohibits anyone older than 12 from riding on a sidewalk.

And the semi-truck that struck Lily was allowed to drive on the greenway, she said. No city law prohibited that.

Christina Whitehouse with Bike Lane Uprising, speaks to reporters about a lawsuit filed on the behalf of the Shamrock family for the death of their three-year-old girl in a biking accident, at the Clifford Law Offices, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Christina Whitehouse, founder of Bike Lane Uprising, speaks to reporters about a lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Lily Shambrook.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“Lily’s death was not an accident. The factors that led to her death were known problems, and they were preventable,” Whitehouse said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

Whitehouse’s group tracks vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes. In the last few years, the group has logged about 50 instances of ComEd vehicles parked in bike lanes, she said.

Years ago, Whitehouse engaged ComEd and the city on Twitter, calling out the company for its frequent parking violations. The company then said it would address the problem of its drivers parking in bike lanes, she said. But it’s unclear if that ever happened.

Bradley Cosgrove, partner of Clifford Law Offices, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the family, said they hope to figure out whether ComEd ever addressed those complaints.

Lily was one of three young children killed by motorists in June last year. Days earlier, 2-year-old Rafi Cardenas was struck and killed by a driver while riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square. Also killed was 11-year-old Ja’lon James, who was struck by a driver in a hit and run in Lawndale.

Lily Grace Shambrook; A memorial at Winthrop and Leland avenues, where 3-year-old Lily was killed in a bicycle crash.

Lily Shambrook, left, and a memorial at Winthrop and Leland avenues, where Lily was killed in a bicycle crash.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times; provided photo of Lily Grace

In the wake of Lily’s death, the City Council passed an ordinance in December to raise the fine for parking in a bike lane to $250. The law also made it easier to fine and tow drivers parked in bike lanes and required companies to place signs whenever a bike lane is blocked for construction.

The lawsuit also alleges the city of Chicago failed to consider several factors when issuing a work permit to ComEd, including how the number and size of work trucks could affect traffic.

Mondelez and Penske declined to comment on the lawsuit. ComEd and the city of Chicago did not reply to requests for comment.

Related

Next Up In News
Chicago’s music scene history explored in NPR radio series
Under fire: State’s assault weapons ban challenged by two lawsuits — with others on the way
Striking UIC faculty pickets, rallies with local, national leaders: ‘Without you, this place would not run’
Illinois could lose billions in motor fuel taxes as electric vehicle sales grow, report warns
Two south suburban cops charged with extortion, stealing guns, drugs and cash during traffic stops
Chuy Garcia outlines ‘Women’s Agenda’
The Latest
New Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren talks to reporters at Halas Hall.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 272: Meet the new boss
Now that Kevin Warren is officially on board at Halas Hall, what’s next?
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_110884647.jpg
Bears
Kevin Warren holding himself to a higher standard
The Bears’ new president has a different bottom line than his predecessor, Ted Phillips. Getting a new stadium built and increasing the value of the franchise alone won’t do it for Warren. “I’m here to win championships,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Raina Douris
Music
Chicago’s music scene history explored in NPR radio series
Host Raina Douris and her team spent a week in the city last October gathering the soundbites and recorded performances that make up much of the 13-part series.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching warmups before a game this season.
Bears
New Bears president Kevin Warren plans to be ‘involved’ in GM Ryan Poles’ rebuild
As Poles enters a pivotal offseason in which he has the No. 1 pick and by far the most salary-cap space in the NFL, he also has a new boss with high standards.
By Jason Lieser
 
Yorkville’s Bryce Salek (30) blocks a shot by Huntley’s Ty Goodrich (3).
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 