The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Nonprofit donates $460,000 to widows, children of fallen firefighters: ‘We’re a family’

The EMWQ Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund was founded to provide financial assistance to the children and widows of active service members of the Chicago Fire Department who die.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Nonprofit donates $460,000 to widows, children of fallen firefighters: ‘We’re a family’
Flanked by supporters and family members of fallen Chicago Fire Department firefighters, CFD Captain Anthony Martin speaks during a news conference at the Quinn Fire Academy about the EMWQ Retirees’ Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund, which is presenting $460,000 to 418 families of fallen CFD firefighters and EMTs, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Flanked by supporters and family members of fallen Chicago Fire Department firefighters, CFD Capt. Anthony Martin speaks during a news conference at the Quinn Fire Academy about the EMWQ Retirees’ Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund, which presented $460,000 to 418 families of fallen CFD firefighters and EMTs on Monday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jared Pelt lost his father earlier this year when Jermaine Pelt died of smoke inhalation while battling a blaze on the South Side. But the firefighter’s legacy lives on through a fund that will help support the young family he left behind.

On Monday, the Chicago Fire Department presented Jared Pelt, 6, with $11,000 from the Jermaine A. Pelt Memorial Fund at the Robert J. Quinn Fire Academy in the West Loop neighborhood.

The fund in Pelt’s honor was created by the Chicago Fire Department’s Ende, Menzer, Walsh & Quinn Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund, which also presented $460,000 to 418 families on Monday.

Jared’s mother, Ariana Roby, said the money will go a long way, including for living expenses and college.

“We’ve really had the support we needed over the past year now,” Roby said. “It feels really good to know that they’re thinking about us.”

Roby said she’s received hundreds of phone calls, emails and texts from firefighters and community members extending condolences.

Pelt, 49, joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2005 and was based on the South Side his entire career. He was a registered nurse, paramedic and instructor at the fire academy. Fellow firefighters remembered him as “the kindest person” at work and a great firehouse cook.

He is one of four Chicago firefighters who have died in the line of duty this year, believed to be the most in nearly a quarter-century.

Ariana Roby, wife of fallen Chicago Fire Department firefighter Jermaine Pelt, hugs their 6-year-old son Jared, after a news conference at the Quinn Fire Academy about the EMWQ Retirees’ Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund, which is presenting $460,000 to 418 families of fallen CFD firefighters and EMTs, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Ariana Roby, wife of fallen Chicago Fire Department firefighter Jermaine Pelt, hugs their 6-year-old son Jared. She said the $11,000 her son received on Monday will help pay for living expenses and college.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The EMWQ fund aims to help the families, many of whom have historically struggled financially after the loss of a family member, said Tony Martin, captain of Truck 45 and secretary of the assistance fund. The fund works to provide support for those whose loved one has died, even if it wasn’t in the line of duty.

Martin said most of the money in the fund comes directly from former or current firefighters who send in donations.

The EMWQ Fund was created as a nonprofit in 2007 and named after four firefighters who donated to widows and children, said Daniel Fortuna, president of EMWQ.

“I think it’s important, we’re a family right?” Martin said. “We’re trying to take care of those kids, remembering their parents who were our brothers and sisters.”

For 11 years, the EMWQ fund has given a gift to the wife and children of firefighter Jason Mayoski, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

Every year, Jennifer Mayoski said the money helps buy gifts for her children that “bring back the holiday cheer,” but most importantly it helps her feel continued support from the fire department.

“Even though it’s been 11 years, they don’t forget about us,” Mayoski said.

Mayoski said she has stayed in contact with firefighters her husband worked with and still sends Christmas cards to the firehouse because she remembers how much he loved those he worked with.

“CFD is our second family,” she said.

Jennifer Mayoski, wife of fallen Chicago Fire Department firefighter Jason Mayoski, and their two children, 13-year-old Jason and 12-year-old Brooke, look at the commemorative wall of CFD history after a news conference at the Quinn Fire Academy about the EMWQ Retirees’ Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Jennifer Mayoski, wife of Jason Mayoski, a firefighter who died in 2012, looks at the commemorative wall of CFD history with their children Jason, 13, and Brooke, 12. Jennifer Mayoski said the support from the fund helps to bring the kids some holiday cheer.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Police: Missing teen’s SUV recovered from Vernon Hills pond
‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers: ‘I hate that this has become a reality.’
100 secret recordings, 36 witnesses later, feds winding up case against Burke — but will defense call Solis as ‘hostile’ witness?
Nicki Minaj tour coming to Chicago’s United Center in 2024
Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself in trial now set for February
Four years later, City Council finally poised to extend lobbyist requirements to nonprofits
The Latest
Authorities say Brissa Romero last spoke with her mother at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 4 as she was en route to a work holiday party. On Monday, her SUV was pulled from a retention pond in Vernon Hills, and crews continue to search for her.
Crime
Police: Missing teen’s SUV recovered from Vernon Hills pond
A vehicle belonging to a Carpentersville teen missing since Dec. 4 has been found in Vernon Hills, authorities said Monday. The search continues for Brissa Romero.
By Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
 
A photo of Montez Sweat hitting Bryce Young in a game.
Bears
ESPN Analytics gives Bears 95% chance of getting No. 1 draft pick via Panthers
With four games left, the numbers give the Bears near-certainty that they’ll at least pick in the top three.
By Jason Lieser
 
Fireworks explode during a street takeover at 32nd Street and Hoyne Avenue, next to a photo of a resident pointing at the street where the gathering took place.
Crime
‘Terrorized’ resident calls for city to stop McKinley Park street takeovers: ‘I hate that this has become a reality.’
Since April, Hoyne Avenue and 32nd Street near the Stevenson Expressway has been the scene of weekly racing stunts. Neighbors are tired of the disruption.
By Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Former Ald. Danny Solis walks towards a waiting vehicle outside the Dirksen Federal Building Monday.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
100 secret recordings, 36 witnesses later, feds winding up case against Burke — but will defense call Solis as ‘hostile’ witness?
Burke’s defense team has promised to summon former Ald. Danny Solis to the witness stand — finally giving Burke the chance to confront the man who famously turned on him while wearing an FBI wire.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on earlier this year. Her 2024 tour includes a stop in Chicago.
Music
Nicki Minaj tour coming to Chicago’s United Center in 2024
The rapper’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour arrives in Chicago on April 24.
By Katie Anthony
 