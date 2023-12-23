The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
News Food and Restaurants Taste

In the kitchen with a woman who makes hundreds of tamales for the holidays

Virginia Hernandez recruits family and friends to help make tamales. She calls the annual December gathering the “mega tamales making event.”

By  Michael Puente | WBEZ
   
SHARE In the kitchen with a woman who makes hundreds of tamales for the holidays
Virginia Hernandez adjusts a steaming rack in a pan as she prepares to heat some tamales.

Virginia Hernandez adjusts a steaming rack in a pan as she prepares to heat some tamales.

Marc Monaghan/WBEZ

Virginia Hernandez’s tamales are considered the best by her friends and family. She makes them with pork, poblano peppers or chicken. There are even the more distinct ones called sweet tamales — or tamales dulces — with raisins, coconut, pineapple, pecans, cranberries and sugar.

The Hammond, Indiana, resident uses a recipe handed down from her grandmother in Mexico.

“It’s what I used to see. There’s no actual physical recipe that’s written down. You grow up seeing it and you guesstimate what you’re going to put in it, how much chili you’re going to use for your meat,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s tamales have become so popular for people near and far that many have offered to buy them from her. She won’t allow that.

“You can’t pay us enough to sell those tamales,” she said.

Virginia Hernandez has some tea with her friends Theresa Gamez Massey and Florinda Garcia.

Virginia Hernandez has some tea with her friends Theresa Gamez Massey and Florinda Garcia.

Marc Monaghan/WBEZ

But making 500 to 1,000 tamales can be a lot of work, so Hernandez recruits family and friends to help in the kitchen for an annual Christmas tamale-making session-turned-feast. It’s dubbed the once-a-year “mega tamales-making event.”

On one day each December, about a dozen people show up at her ranch-style house to help out. Each person has a role — akin to a Mexican version of Santa’s elves.

Hernandez travels to different stores to buy ingredients to stuff into the corn husks — a variety of chili peppers, meats, spices and masa, or dough.

One person spreads the masa on the corn husks with a spoon. Some are boiling the pork shoulder in a pressure cooker, or slow-cooking a whole chicken. Others steam the tamales in a big, stainless steel pot, called a tamalera.

“Because my kitchen is so small, my husband would set up a burner outside to help steam the tamales outdoors. I also put another table in another room,” Hernandez said. “More people have offered to help, but I can really only handle about eight people in my kitchen.”

Despite the work that goes into making hundreds of tamales, the effort doesn’t feel burdensome because the entire day is infused with Christmas and salsa music. Plus, the most delicious aromas of peppers fill the air.

A mixed batch of chicken and pork tamales warms on Virginia Hernandez’s stove.

A mixed batch of chicken and pork tamales warms on Virginia Hernandez’s stove.

Marc Monaghan/WBEZ

Barbara Peggs loves to help. She never knew how to make tamales until Hernandez invited her over to learn.

“One day she gave me an invitation and all this is new to me. I call it tamales (tah-MAL-eees) and she let me know it’s called tamales (tah-MAL-esss),” Peggs said while laughing.

Nowadays, when Peggs’s family wants tamales they don’t head to the store. They wait for Peggs to head to Hernandez’s house.

“What I like is the diversity,” said Peggs, who is African American. “And I’m learning so much that I might be bilingual by now.”

Jennifer Woods, of Munster, has been helping Hernandez make the tamales for 14 years.

“It’s just like a labor of love. And we share those things with our family and friends and we’re carrying on that tradition,” Woods said.

After a day’s worth of tamale cooking, people wrap up the goodies and head home with gifts in hand.

“Everyone walks away with three, four, five, even six dozen each and we give them to our friends. And we use it for our Christmas. It’s a really nice gift when you give it to somebody because they say, ‘Oh my God, you made this for me?’” Hernandez said.

Once the tamales are done steaming in the large pot, she conducts a taste test to make sure they’ve come out perfect.

“When you do your first batch, you steam them for about 45 minutes. When you open the husk and if the masa falls off, it’s ready and ready to be enjoyed. The masa needs to be able to pull away from the husk,” Hernandez said. “It smells so good. The steamed masa smells so good, like fresh tortillas.”

Like many Mexican Americans, Hernandez said she does buy tamales from a store from time to time. The difference, she feels, is when you’re selling tamales for money, you’re going to use less meat and the same amount of care won’t be the same.

“When you’re making them for your family or friends, you’re going to make sure they taste good because they are made with love,” she said.

From left, Theresa Gamez Massey, Jennifer Woods, Virginia Hernandez, Florinda Garcia and Barbara Peggs pose on the front porch of Hernandez’s house in Hammond, Indiana. For more than 14 years, Hernandez and a group of her friends have met at her home for a single day in December to make tamales. This year, on Dec. 2, the group made more than 18 dozen tamales, which they then divvied up and took home.

From left, Theresa Gamez Massey, Jennifer Woods, Virginia Hernandez, Florinda Garcia and Barbara Peggs pose on the porch of Hernandez’s house in Hammond, Indiana. For more than 14 years, Hernandez and a group of her friends have met at her home for a single day in December to make tamales. This year, on Dec. 2, the group made more than 18 dozen tamales, which they then divvied up and took home.

Marc Monaghan/WBEZ

Next Up In News
Woman hospitalized after being shot while driving in Ashburn
Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Ed Burke becomes 38th member convicted in half a century
Hundreds of toys handed out to children across Chicago
Kwanzaa in Chicago: Where to celebrate the weeklong holiday
Ex-boyfriend of slain Austin woman wanted in connection with her slaying
Winter flower shows blooming with colors at Lincoln Park, Garfield Park conservatories
The Latest
A CTA bus driver shows off decorative pins on her cap.
Other Views
Union members make the holidays happen
Delivery drivers and postal workers deserve an extra special mention because of the determination they show to get our gifts to loved ones, no matter how close we cut it, Illinois AFL-CIO officials write.
By Tim Drea and Pat Devaney
 
It’s unlikely that the Blackhawks will trade many players this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks likely to be less active in NHL’s winter trade market than in past years
Although the Hawks have a number of pending unrestricted free agents, general manager Kyle Davidson doesn’t anticipate executing a lot of trades in the months leading up to the March 8 deadline.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers
Bears
Bears vs. Cardinals — What to Watch 4
The Bears’ top-ranked run defense vs. the Cardinals’ seventh-ranked rushing offense is a key matchup. Justin Fields has an opportunity for a big game against a Cardinals defense that ranks 31st in opponent’s passer rating.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Bears
Bears mining hope — not fool’s gold — in final three games
The loss to the Browns was a crushing blow, but with Montez Sweat leading a rejuvenated defense, a strong finish against the Cardinals, Falcons and Packers would more likely be a foundation for 2024 rather than false hope.
By Mark Potash
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband insists I make nice with his toxic mother
The two haven’t spoken since a disagreement six years ago about the mother-in-law spanking her grandchildren.
By Abigail Van Buren
 