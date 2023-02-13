The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Michigan State University police: At least 5 people have been shot on campus

Michigan State University police say multiple people have been wounded in shootings on campus. Students, staff are told to shelter in place. A suspect is being sought.

By  Associated Press
Joey Cappelletti and Ken Kusmer (Associated Press)
AP23045128804678.jpg

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police say a man has shot at least five people at Michigan State University, and some have life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remained at large Monday night. He was described as a short man with a jean jacket and ball cap, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

his handout image courtesy of Michigan State Univeristy Police and Public Safety show the suspect of a shooting at their campus in East Lansing, Michigan on February 13, 2023. - Police say a man has shot at least five people February 13, 2023 at Michigan State University, and some have life-threatening injuries. (Photo by Michigan State Univeristy Police and Public Safety / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / Michigan State Univeristy Police and Public Safety “ -

Michigan State University Police released a photo of the suspect in Monday night’s shooting on campus.

Getty

Rozman said hundreds of officers were on the East Lansing campus to maintain safety and catch the gunman.

Students were ordered to continue sheltering in place. Shootings occurred at two campus buildings

“We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.

Police said victims were being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall, an academic building, on the East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 7:30 p.m. Chicago time, campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately” and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

By 9:15 p.m. Chicago time, police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives half a mile east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Authorities announced late Monday that all campus activities would be canceled for 48 ours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

