Boil advisory in place after Hawthorn Woods enters fifth day without running water

A boil advisory was in place Thursday after residents in northwest suburban Hawthorn Woods entered their fifth day without running water.

Aqua, the utility company that provides water to Hawthorn Woods in Lake County, said a leak caused pressure to drop.

“We continue to make progress in stabilizing our water system by hauling water to supplement our supply and increase pressure,” Aqua said in a statement. “A vast majority of our customers have water at acceptable pressure levels, and we believe that number will continue to grow today if there are no unexpected changes in the system or sudden increases in demand.”

However, a boil advisory was expected to continue through the weekend in Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer.

Bottled water is available to all residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road, until the problem is resolved.

