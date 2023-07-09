Woman killed, 15 others wounded in CTA bus crash

A woman was dead and 15 others injured in a CTA bus crash Sunday morning on north DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A man was driving south in a Dodge Journey in the northbound lanes near the 4400 block of South Lake Shore Drive when he crashed into a CTA bus who was traveling with passengers just before 6 a.m., Chicago police said.

A woman who was in the Dodge was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said. Another woman who was riding the Dodge was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus and the 12 passengers were taken to different hospitals in unknown conditions, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

