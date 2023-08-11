The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
News Metro/State Business

Veteran journalist Gilbert Bailon named executive editor of WBEZ

Bailon was most recently the executive editor at KERA, Dallas’s NPR affiliate. Prior to KERA, he spent nearly 15 years at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

By  Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
   
SHARE Veteran journalist Gilbert Bailon named executive editor of WBEZ
Headshot of Gilbert Bailon, executive editor of WBEZ Chicago.

Gilbert Bailon has been named executive editor of WBEZ Chicago.

Chris Lee

Veteran journalist Gilbert Bailon will join WBEZ as the newsroom’s executive editor, the station announced Friday. 

Bailon will oversee the organization’s growing news operation, both online and on air. He will also lead the station’s partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times, which Chicago Public Media acquired in 2022.

“It’s really a very unusual, if not unique opportunity for a big market to have radio, digital and print all balled into one big operation that can collaborate, share content and reach new audiences,” Bailon said.

Chicago Public Media’s Chief Content Officer Tracy Brown said Bailon’s decades of experience leading newsrooms in places like Dallas and St. Louis make him well positioned to do “transformational work” in Chicago.

“I am thrilled to have Gilbert join the WBEZ newsroom as our executive editor,” Brown said in a statement. “He is an astute editor with vast experience and a deep commitment to local journalism. He has navigated through disruption in the industry with a focus on producing diverse coverage that serves and engages the community.”

Chicago Public Media CEO Matt Moog added that Bailon’s appointment is “an important milestone” in the newsroom’s mission to “strengthen and transform local journalism in Chicago and the region.”

“It’s inspiring and exciting to have such a strong and experienced newsroom leader join our team, who cares passionately about local journalism and its role in fostering a strong democracy, civic engagement and participation, and connected communities,” Moog said in a statement.

Bailon was most recently the executive editor at KERA, Dallas’s NPR affiliate. He departed that position in May after 14 months on the job — calling it “an issue of fit.” 

Before KERA, Bailon spent nearly 15 years at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, including as editor-in-chief for a decade. During his tenure, he oversaw the newspaper’s coverage of the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and subsequent social unrest. The Post-Dispatch won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize in breaking news photography and was a Pulitzer finalist for editorial writing related to Ferguson.

Earlier in his career, Bailon was the executive editor of the Dallas Morning News, where he launched Al Día, a Spanish-language newspaper. He is also a past president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the American Society of Newspaper Editors.

“I’m super excited to work with Gilbert, who brings a wealth of experience at esteemed newspapers and, most recently, in public radio,” Jennifer Kho, the executive editor of the Chicago Sun-Times, said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to collaborating closely to make the most of all the talent across both the WBEZ and the Sun-Times newsrooms to better serve Chicago area communities through excellent journalism.”

Bailon, 64, said he has focused on reaching new audiences throughout his career, which is among his priorities in Chicago.

“There are new ways to tell stories, to reach people — younger diverse audiences, also people who just may not be public media consumers at this point, who can become so by reaching them in a different way,” he said.

In addition to thinking about expanding WBEZ’s audience and continuing to grow the newsroom’s collaboration with the Sun-Times, Bailon said his immediate priority is to get to know the city as a new Chicagoan.

“I think an important part of being an editor and journalist is that you’re very curious about whatever community you’re in and you listen to people. Good, bad, whatever it may be, you’re connected to people, because ultimately that’s who you’re trying to serve,” he said. “I enjoy that aspect of it, so I look forward to doing that and engaging in some different communities.”

Originally from Arizona, Bailon has a BA in journalism from the University of Arizona and a master’s in history from the University of Texas at Arlington. 

He will begin at Chicago Public Media in October.

Next Up In News
Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s assault weapons ban
‘Forever chemicals’ PFAS linked to testicular cancer in study of military personnel
Many more Chicago-area homes have a high risk of flooding than people realize, research finds. Here’s why.
For nearly a decade, this West Side pastor has shepherded students to and through college
Photo of alleged USPS gunman released, reward offered following 2 armed robberies
Man dies after he’s shot inside car with 8-year-old boy, then crashes while fleeing
The Latest
merlin_115139549.jpg
Politics
Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s assault weapons ban
The opinion was handed down in a lawsuit by a central Illinois lawmaker who argued that banning the sale of high-powered rifles and high-capacity magazines violates the state constitution.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Mitchell Armentrout
 
John Sherman, a 60th Engineer Squadron firefighter, is hit by fire-retardant foam in an aircraft hangar at Travis Air Force Base in California on Sept. 24, 2013. Firefighters were helping control the foam’s dispersion using powerful fans and covering drains.
The Watchdogs
‘Forever chemicals’ PFAS linked to testicular cancer in study of military personnel
The link between the chemicals and this cancer among service members had never directly been proven — until now.
By Hannah Norman | KFF Health News and Patricia Kime | KFF Health News
 
Kindy Kruller, 48, of Portage Park, in her basement, which has flooded four times in the past year and a half.
Environment
Many more Chicago-area homes have a high risk of flooding than people realize, research finds. Here’s why.
The First Street Foundation says 172,000 properties in Cook County — 79,000 of them in Chicago — have a high risk of flooding, far more than Federal Emergency Management Agency maps show.
By Amy Qin | WBEZ
 
merlin_113154600.jpg
Sports Saturday
Roschon Johnson a player to watch in preseason opener
Preseason results are often misleading — especially for back-ups playing with and against back-ups. But the rookie running back is an intriguing, physical player whose production could be universal. And the Bears figure to give him every chance to prove he can help.
By Mark Potash
 
Berwyn artist Ken Reif loves nature and trees, as he shows in this Oak Park mural of a giant tree.
Murals and Mosaics
In Oak Park mural, Ken Reif’s towering tree takes centerstage because ‘I love trees and nature’
The Berwyn artist also likes to feature blues legends like John Lee Hooker, a family dog and Chicago bungalows in his public artwork.
By Sun-Times staff
 