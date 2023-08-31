Shorter lines, wait times expected at DMVs across Illinois

Illinoisans can expect shorter lines and wait time starting Friday at 44 DMV locations across the state, officials say.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Skip-the-Line in July. The program is geared to improve customer service and wait times at the busiest driver’s license facilities.

The 44 offices include all Chicago locations, suburban locations and some central and downstate locations, officials said.

Customers at those locations will be required to make appointments for in-person visits for Real ID, driver’s license and ID card services and in-car driving tests, officials said. Those seeking vehicle titles and registration or renewing their license plate stickers will not need an appointment and can just walk in.

“Offering appointments at high-volume DMV facilities, expanding hours of operation and broadening available services online makes sense and will result in improved customer experiences,” Giannoulias said. “By modernizing the office’s approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit.”

All DMV locations in the state will also be extending hours of operation; they will be open Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.