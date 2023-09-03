Driver dies when striking two vehicles in Humboldt Park
The driver of the vehicle that struck the others was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name and age weren’t immediately available.
A driver was dead after striking multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
About 4:15 p.m., the driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed” in the 700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when he struck a minivan before driving onto oncoming traffic and striking a second vehicle head on, Chicago police said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the others was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name and age weren’t immediately available.
One passenger in the striking vehicle and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle struck were treated at a hospital and released, police said. The driver of the minivan wasn’t injured.
Area detectives were investigating.
The Latest
Around 15,000 cyclists registered for the annual Bike the Drive, where Lake Shore’s ramps are closed to allow cyclists to enjoy the road without the roar and danger of drivers.
Morgan Park and Prairie Ridge impress, Rob Zvonar raves and Alessio Milivojevic deserves recognition.
Marist, Lockport and Libertyville join the rankings for the first time this season.
The complete area football schedule for the third week of the season.
Buffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from a rare form of skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to his official website.