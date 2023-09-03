The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Driver dies when striking two vehicles in Humboldt Park

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times stock photo

A driver was dead after striking multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 4:15 p.m., the driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed” in the 700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when he struck a minivan before driving onto oncoming traffic and striking a second vehicle head on, Chicago police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the others was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name and age weren’t immediately available.

One passenger in the striking vehicle and the driver and passenger of the second vehicle struck were treated at a hospital and released, police said. The driver of the minivan wasn’t injured.

Area detectives were investigating.


Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
News
DuSable LSD shuts down for annual Bike the Drive: ‘It’s exhilarating’
Around 15,000 cyclists registered for the annual Bike the Drive, where Lake Shore’s ramps are closed to allow cyclists to enjoy the road without the roar and danger of drivers.
By David Struett
 
Morgan Park’s Keshawn Lewis-Hunt (24) moves the ball against Mount Carmel’s Tristan Pusateri (28).
High School Football
Four takes from Week 2 in high school football
Morgan Park and Prairie Ridge impress, Rob Zvonar raves and Alessio Milivojevic deserves recognition.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Lincoln-Way East’s DJ Richardson (7) holds the ball aloft after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against Batavia.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3
Marist, Lockport and Libertyville join the rankings for the first time this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Brandon Brigham (21) powers up the center of the field against Marian Catholic.
High School Football
High school football schedule for Week 3
The complete area football schedule for the third week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Jimmy Buffett chats with a Sun-Times reporter in Chicago in 2017. The singer died Friday at the age of 76.
Entertainment and Culture
Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death revealed
Buffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from a rare form of skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to his official website.
By Kim Willis | USA Today
 