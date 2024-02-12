The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Woman critically injured in Chicago Lawn shooting

A woman was on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 66th Street about 3:!5 p.m. Monday when she was shot in the lower chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was hospitalized in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on Monday afternoon.

The woman, whose age wasn't known, was in the 2300 block of West 66th Street about 3:!5 p.m. when she was shot in the lower chest, police said. She was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

