Woman critically injured in Chicago Lawn shooting

A woman was hospitalized in a shooting in Chicago Lawn on Monday afternoon.
The woman, whose age wasn't known, was in the 2300 block of West 66th Street about 3:!5 p.m. when she was shot in the lower chest, police said. She was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
