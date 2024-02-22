The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Lincoln Park Police Reform

COPA investigating officer-involved shooting in Lincoln Park; no injuries reported

A CPD officer was in the 2700 block of North Halsted Street when he saw two people running toward him about 3:20 p.m. One person had a gun. The officer fired a shot. The two people fled.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
No one was injured when an off-duty Chicago police officer fired shots Thursday afternoon in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The off-duty officer, 51, was inside his vehicle in an alley in the 2700 block of North Halsted Street when he saw two people running toward him about 3:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

The officer got out of his vehicle and fired a shot after he saw one of them carrying a handgun, police said. Both individuals ran away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Anyone with information can call (312) 746-3609.

