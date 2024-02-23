National Weather Service warns of possible snow, short-lived freezing temperatures this weekend

Chicagoans getting used to the unseasonably mild weather should prepare to bundle up. The city could see rain showers transitioning into snow Friday evening as temperatures drop below freezing, said Todd Kluber, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Between 6 and 9 p.m., rain showers will transition into snow, with accumulation expected to be half an inch to an inch in most areas. The snowfall may continue overnight. Saturday will see temperatures in the mid-30s.

“It’s going to feel much colder compared to what we’ve been seeing here,” Kluber said.

The colder temperatures come days after the weather service told the Sun-Times that Wednesday's high of 63 degrees made it the warmest day so far this month. The warmer conditions in Chicago have matched the weather service's outlook predicting a milder winter, due in part to El Niño — an episodic warming of Pacific Ocean surface temperatures that impacts global weather patterns.

Rain behind a strong cold front this afternoon will quickly change to snow into this eve. as temps plummet. Where snow is still falling w/temps in 20s this eve., some roads may become slick, particularly bridges & overpasses in blue shaded areas on map. Stay tuned! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/xHPwBGsWke — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 23, 2024

Drivers, especially those driving on overpasses or bridges, should be aware of slippery conditions Friday night as roads ice up.

The cold stretch will be short-lived, with Sunday seeing temperatures move back into the 50s, Kluber said, melting the leftover snow. That trend will continue early next week, with Monday and Tuesday seeing potential temperatures in the 60s. There is the possibility of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday evening, with a cold front dropping temperatures Wednesday back into the 40s.

Next weekend will likely be warmer, with temperatures next Friday in the mid-50s.