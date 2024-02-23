The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
News

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Grand Boulevard

About 8:15 p.m., the 52-year-old man was crossing the street in the 5700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when a northbound white car ran into him, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ambulance.jpg

A man was fatally struck crossing the street Feb. 22, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man crossing the street was fatally struck by a car Thursday night in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

A witness told police the 52-year-old man appeared to be in the middle of the street, "crouching," in the 4700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when a white car heading north ran into him about 8:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

The unidentified man suffered trauma to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

According to the witness, the car had a green light and a citation was pending for its driver, 37.

