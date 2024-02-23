Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Grand Boulevard

A man crossing the street was fatally struck by a car Thursday night in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

A witness told police the 52-year-old man appeared to be in the middle of the street, "crouching," in the 4700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when a white car heading north ran into him about 8:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

The unidentified man suffered trauma to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

According to the witness, the car had a green light and a citation was pending for its driver, 37.