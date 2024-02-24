The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
News Suburban Chicago

COPA investigating officer-involved shooting in Dolton

The shooting happened Saturday in the 15200 block of Diekman Court, but no other details were available.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Investigators with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to a shooting involving Chicago police officers Saturday in south suburban Dolton.

The shooting happened in the 15200 block of Diekman Court, according to COPA, but no other details were available.

Check back for updates.

The Latest
Gavin Sheets drives in a run with a single last season.
White Sox
White Sox offseason deals put added pressure on Gavin Sheets
GM Chris Getz gets more defensive about outfield options.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
drew_smyly_atl.jpg
Cubs
How adding a slider could address Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly’s 2023 issues against left-handed hitters
Smyly spent the offseason working out at Driveline Baseball.
By Maddie Lee
 
ST24-CWS-thome-01-8x12.jpg
White Sox
Jim Thome remains passionate about roles with White Sox, family
Jim Thome’s legendary status around White Sox camp is big, larger than the physical stature he carries around his thick, broad-shouldered 6-4 frame.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CPD-05 (5).JPG
Crime
Suspect shot during attempted robbery in the Loop
Just before 11 a.m. a person tried to rob a store in the first block of North Wabash Avenue, but a concealed carry license holder fired a shot, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chris Chelios
Blackhawks
Blackhawks anticipating electric Sunday as Chris Chelios, Patrick Kane storylines converge
Chelios’ No. 7 jersey will be retired in a pregame ceremony, then Kane will play his first game at the United Center as a member of the Red Wings shortly thereafter — all in front of an emotional, sold-out crowd.
By Ben Pope
 