Officials identify man found shot in vacant Englewood lot

A man who was shot multiple times in a vacant Englewood lot Wednesday has been identified.
Jashawn Forest, 20, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, which ruled his death a homicide.
Forest was found Feb. 21 in the 5700 block of South May shortly before midnight, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.
No one is in custody.
Illinois judge who reversed rape conviction removed from bench after panel finds he circumvented law
The Latest
A 19-year-old woman was killed in the shooting at Pottowattomie Park just after 3 p.m. Three others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Ald. Maria Hadden called the attack “targeted.” The shooters fled; no one is in custody.
Stories of Chelios’ equally legendary on-ice accomplishments, off-ice training and away-from-the-rink antics were shared with many generations of Hawks fans during his jersey retirement Sunday.
Judge Robert Adrian of Adams County in southwest Illinois sparked outrage when he reversed the conviction of an 18-year-old man found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in May 2021.
Loyce Wright’s family said they have yet to hear from police investigating his shooting death Friday. They want to know the circumstances of the attack that left the father of four dead.
The White Sox are the Cleveland Guardians’ guests for their home opener at Progressive Field on April 8, which means the visitors will have front-row seats for a rare phenomenon – a total solar eclipse.