Sunday, February 25, 2024
Officials identify man found shot in vacant Englewood lot

Jashawn Forest, 20, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death a homicide.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was shot multiple times in a vacant Englewood lot Wednesday has been identified.

Forest was found Feb. 21 in the 5700 block of South May shortly before midnight, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

No one is in custody.

