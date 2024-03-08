The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 8, 2024
Singer Matisyahu’s performance at House of Blues canceled amid threat of protests

Matisyahu was scheduled to perform Friday night at the House of Blues. He confirmed the cancellation in a statement shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Matisyahu performing at Ravinia in April 2013 at an event commemorating the 65th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

Matisyahu performs at Ravinia in April 2013 at an event commemorating the 65th anniversary of the founding of Israel. The musician’s concert scheduled for Friday at House of Blues was canceled.

Sun-Times file photo

A sold-out concert by popular singer Matisyahu was canceled Friday "due to a threat of protests."

Matisyahu was scheduled to perform Friday night at the House of Blues. He confirmed the cancellation in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"My dear fans, it saddens me to write this to you our sold out show tonight at House of Blues Chicago has been canceled due to the threat of protests," he said. "While the true details surrounding this decision remain opaque, and while the responsible parties all point fingers at one another over the decision, I can assure you there have been no threats of violence received by our security team who have been vigilant in knowing what is happening in each city."

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network and Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression called off the protest after the House of Blues announced the cancellation of the show.

The pro-Palestinian organizations were protesting the performance after Matisyah was reported to have performed for Israeli soldiers.

"When we organize, we win!" the U.S. Palestinian group said in a statement, claiming its "relentless pressure" had paid off. "Chicago has made it clear that it stands with Palestine and supporters of the #GazaGenocide are not welcome here!"

Matisyahu performances also have been canceled recently in Arizona and New Mexico.

Chicagoans mourn ‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama: ‘Like losing a close friend’
Biden calls out ‘shrinkflation’ as part of a broader strategy to reframe how voters view the economy
Measles reported at Chicago migrant shelter
Dem candidates for Cook County state’s attorney distance themselves from FOP head’s encouraging words
Summit man accused of firing gun into the air during U.S. Capitol riot
United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
College Sports
The Caitlin Clark story can have only one acceptable finale
Leading Iowa to a national championship is the only way the latest GOAT can end her college career.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Bears
Bears sign safety Tarvarius Moore for special teams, depth
Moore was a key special teams player for Bears coordinator Richard Hightower when the two were with the 49ers. Moore played 874 special teams snaps in their three seasons together.
By Patrick Finley
 
SIZEMORE *{6565DBCD-DF8C-42C0-B2A8-667FEA9A55D7}*
White Sox
Grady Sizemore enjoying first spring training as a White Sox coach
Sizemore said the laid-back environment has made it easy for him to transition to being a major-league coach. The play style Sox manager Pedro Grifol wants meshes with Sizemore’s personality as a player.
By Kyle Williams
 
A woman carries a child outside the migrant shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St. in Pilsen, Tuesday, Dec. 19. A five-year-old migrant that was living at the shelter died Sunday from an illness.
Immigration
Measles reported at Chicago migrant shelter
Chicago health department officials said the patient has recovered and is no longer contagious. The shelter is on lockdown until residents are vaccinated, officials said.
By Michael Loria
 
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara
Elections
Dem candidates for Cook County state’s attorney distance themselves from FOP head’s encouraging words
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara said he voted for Eileen O’Neill Burke and encouraged officers in the union to do so. But he added that Burke’s opponent, Clayton Harris, would be “a step up” from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who is not running for re-election.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 