Singer Matisyahu’s performance at House of Blues canceled amid threat of protests

A sold-out concert by popular singer Matisyahu was canceled Friday "due to a threat of protests."

Matisyahu was scheduled to perform Friday night at the House of Blues. He confirmed the cancellation in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"My dear fans, it saddens me to write this to you our sold out show tonight at House of Blues Chicago has been canceled due to the threat of protests," he said. "While the true details surrounding this decision remain opaque, and while the responsible parties all point fingers at one another over the decision, I can assure you there have been no threats of violence received by our security team who have been vigilant in knowing what is happening in each city."

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network and Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression called off the protest after the House of Blues announced the cancellation of the show.

The pro-Palestinian organizations were protesting the performance after Matisyah was reported to have performed for Israeli soldiers.

"When we organize, we win!" the U.S. Palestinian group said in a statement, claiming its "relentless pressure" had paid off. "Chicago has made it clear that it stands with Palestine and supporters of the #GazaGenocide are not welcome here!"

Matisyahu performances also have been canceled recently in Arizona and New Mexico.