The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
News Chicago Little Village

An unspeakable tragedy, and then a community baby shower

Little Village nonprofit holds baby showers to help mothers in need like Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was killed in 2019.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE An unspeakable tragedy, and then a community baby shower
Children play with blocks during a community baby shower at El Valor.

Jocelyn Rios (background) holds her daughter Esmerielle Cardona Rios at a community baby shower Tuesday hosted by the El Valor organization.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

For most, if not all, of the expectant mothers, the story behind the story of why they were at a community baby shower in Little Village Tuesday was likely a mystery.

The dozen or so moms-to-be were told only that the baby shower came out of a "tragedy" — and that was probably enough to know for couples about to experience one of life's more joyous occasions.

"We just share how we started doing these baby showers to really help those moms in need within the community," said Leticia Ramirez, senior program director at El Valor in Little Village, a nonprofit community center with a range of programs targeting pregnant mothers, early childhood up to adults with special needs.

Clients are low-income and many speak only Spanish — or very little English.

The baby showers, held every three months, began in 2019, the same year that Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was murdered. She was a pregnant teen mother who had a child attending a private day care center that partnered with El Valor, Ramirez said.

In spring 2019, Ochoa-Lopez was lured to a Southwest Side home with an offer of baby clothes for her unborn son. Instead, Ochoa-Lopez was strangled and had her baby cut out of her body.

Ochoa-Lopez's body was later found in a garbage can behind the house where she was killed.

The baby, Yovanny Lopez, clung to life for about a month before dying from complications of various conditions. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. A mother and daughter — Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa — were later charged with killing Ochoa-Lopez. Clarisa Figueroa is awaiting trial, while Desiree Figueroa has accepted a plea deal and is expected to testify against her mother.

On Tuesday, the talk was about swelling bellies, diapers, knowing or not knowing a child's gender before birth.

New and expectant parents participate in a baby shower hosted by El Valor.

New and expectant parents participated Tuesday in a baby shower hosted by El Valor. The organization aims to make more resources available to growing families.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Jaqueline Gutierrez, 26, was there with her partner, Pablo Gutierrez, 28. They live in Hammond, Indiana, and are expecting their first child in October.

"He doesn't know anything about kids. So he wants to get as much information as possible," Jaqueline Gutierrez said of her partner.

Said Pablo Gutierrez: "I wanted to get more information and be confident when the baby comes."

Jaqueline Gutierrez said she is lucky because she has a large, supportive family — but she said she'll take all of the help she can get.

"All of this has made me so emotional," she said.

Next Up In News
Chicago sues Glock over design that allows easy conversion to machine guns
19 Chicago-area organizations receive millions from MacKenzie Scott’s ‘Yield Giving’
2 Chicago police officers, 1 civilian injured in Rogers Park fire
Appeals court upholds $1.1 million for investigator who refused to change findings on CPD shootings
It’s in the hands of voters now, as they cast Illinois primary ballots in a slew of pivotal races
Man accused of killing boy, stabbing mom admitted he had shown up at home but was not kept in prison
The Latest
Cam Spencer, a transfer from Rutgers, is leading No. 1-ranked UConn in scoring.
College Sports
March Madness: an NCAA Tournament first-weekend preview
What’s the biggest issue facing each No. 1 seed? Which coaches are in need of a run? And how about those bracket trends?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen C Momo
Dishin’ on the Dish
Dishin’ on the Dish: C Momo at Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen in Lincoln Square proudly serves lesser known dishes from Tibet and Nepal, including the popular (and spicy) C Momo: fried dumplings slathered in a savory sauce packed with chiles.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
Lions Chargers Football
Bears
Justin Fields trade: Keenan Allen, DJ Moore give Bears’ next QB a fighting chance
If the Bears draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams as expected, they have arguably the best pair of wide receivers any quarterback taken No. 1 overall has ever had in Allen and Moore, who have a combined 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
By Mark Potash
 
Examples of products containing red dye 3 or titanium dioxide, two of five additives that would be banned for use in foods and beverages under legislation proposed in Illinois. Shown are Kimberley’s frosted soft sugar cookies, Nesquik strawberry low-fat milk, Streit’s Jordan almonds and Sun-Maid vanilla yogurt covered raisins purchased on Jan. 21, 2024 in Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
Stop scaring consumers about food additives
Proposed legislation to ban five food additives in Illinois leads consumers to believe there’s a systematic failure of the U.S. food safety system. That’s not true, the head of the National Confectioners Association writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
DeMar DeRozan, Coby White
Bulls
In a season of mediocrity several Bulls players have arguably stood out
Forget MVP or All-NBA First Teamers on this Bulls roster, but that doesn’t mean the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Alex Caruso shouldn’t be considered for awards that will earn them some hardware for their efforts.
By Joe Cowley
 