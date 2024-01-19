Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from womb

The trial has been postponed for the woman charged with strangling Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cutting out her unborn child.

Lawyers for Clarisa Figueroa told a judge Friday that hospitals and mental health providers have not turned over records on Figueroa’s daughter, who last week reached a plea deal with prosecutors that will land her a 30-year sentence in exchange for cooperation against her mother.

Jury selection had been set to begin next Friday.

Judge Peggy Chiampas agreed to put off the trial until Figueroa’s lawyers get the files, a process that could take weeks. The next hearing in the case is set for Feb. 29.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez went to a home in the 4100 block of 77th Place for free baby clothes advertised on Facebook the day she went missing in April 2019. Provided; Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Shortly after her arrest four years ago, Desiree Figueroa told police her mother had hatched a plan to kill a pregnant woman and claim the child as her own.

Desiree Figueroa said she helped her mother strangle Ochoa-Lopez in the living room of their Southwest Side home, and watched as Clarisa Figueroa used a kitchen knife to cut open the teen’s abdomen.

Clarisa Figueroa then called 911 and said she had given birth to a child who was not breathing. The child suffered serious brain damage and died after seven weeks on life support.

Police found Ochoa-Lopez’s body in a trash can behind Clarisa Figueroa’s home in the 4100 block of West 77th Place, a few blocks from where the teen’s car was discovered.

Piotr Bobak, Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, was using bleach to clean off a blood-stained rug at the house in the Scottsdale neighborhood when police arrived to conduct a search. Bobak was charged with concealing a homicidal death and is serving a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty and agreeing to also testify against Clarisa Figueroa.

Desiree Figueroa also told officers she had mental health issues that required medication, and had stopped taking her pills because they “gave me the shakes.”

