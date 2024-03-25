Strong storms, gusty winds expected overnight into Tuesday in Chicago area

Strong storms and gusty winds are expected to move through the Chicago area overnight and into Tuesday.

Heavy rain will begin to fall Monday night and continue through to Tuesday morning. The rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and winds up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"When people wake up in the morning they might hear some thunder, and it'll be windy when they head out to work," meteorologist David King said.

Rain will begin to taper off around noon Tuesday, but the winds will continue throughout the day.

Though temperatures will be warm Tuesday afternoon and could reach up to 60 degrees, they'll begin to drop in the evening and could drop to below freezing overnight, King said.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the 40s throughout the day but will also drop to below freezing at night.