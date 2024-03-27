The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Chicago

Shedd Aquarium names rescued otter pup found in Alaska

Seldovia, the six-month-old pup, was saved by the Alaska SeaLife Center last October near the city of Seldovia.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Shedd Aquarium names rescued otter pup found in Alaska
Seldovia the sea otter pup swims around at the Shedd Aquarium.

Seldovia, a six-month-old sea otter who was rescued from Seldovia, Alaska.

Shedd Aquarium/Heidi Zeiger

A sea otter pup who was rescued by Alaskan wildlife last October has been named after the city where he was found.

Seldovia, the six-month old pup, was saved by the Alaska SeaLife Center near the city of Seldovia, which is 250 miles south of Anchorage. He was later taken to his new home at the Shedd Aquarium in November.

The orphaned pup was seen swimming near docks without a mother and had been “vocalizing in distress” and was dehydrated, malnourished and injured when he was rescued, Shedd officials said.

With the help of the Seldovia Village Tribe, the aquarium was able to connect with local children who helped choose his name from a list of suggestions from the community.

“We are honored to deepen our commitment and connection to community through this special experience,” said Amy Mall, director of community partnerships and impacts at Shedd Aquarium. “Through this collaboration, we not only honor this community’s pivotal role in the rescue of the pup, but bring everyone eye-to-eye to this remarkable otter creating a meaningful moment between people and aquatic life that exemplifies our mission.”

According to aquarium officials, Seldovia is interactive, cooperative with his caregivers and is doing well with early training that encourages important behaviors like diving, foraging and grooming.

Seldovia has begun meeting the other rescued otters at the Shedd, spending most of his time with Luna and Watson and starting introductions with Suri and Willow, officials said. The aquarium is one of 11 institutions in the country caring for rescued otters.

Seldovia the sea otter pup at the Shedd

Seldovia, named after the Alaskan city where the sea otter pup was found last fall, has been settling in at the Shedd. According to aquarium officials, Seldovia is doing well with early training that encourages important behaviors like diving, foraging and grooming.

Shedd Aquarium/Heidi Zeiger

