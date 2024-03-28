Chinatown apartment complex gets $11 million federal grant for energy efficiency upgrades

An aging apartment complex in Chinatown will see major renovations thanks to an $11 million federal grant awarded Thursday.

Archer Courts, 2242 S. Princeton Ave., will get a new hot water system, ventilation system and rooftop solar panels through a grant the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided to make homes more energy efficient.

“This is environmental justice in action,” said acting HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman, who joined Mayor Brandon Johnson for a check presentation at the 146-unit complex, home to low-income earners and seniors.

The grant money is part of the $544 million that HUD received from the Inflation Reduction Act to spend on its Green and Resilient Retrofit Program. The program aims to combat climate change by making homes more energy efficient.

It was the first public appearance for Todman, who started the job on Monday.

Archer Courts, 2242 S. Princeton Ave., received an $11 million federal grant for renovations on Thursday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Archer Courts was one of the first public housing projects in Chicago, built more than 70 years ago, Johnson said. He thanked the Biden Administration for sending money to Chicago.

“I'm so grateful that we're displaying the full force of government ... and then making sure that the city of Chicago is prepared to obtain everything that is available,” he said.

HUD also awarded $5.6 million for improvements at Austin Renaissance Apartments, 5403 W. Washington Blvd.

The Archer Courts renovation will be led by Jonathan Rose Cos., a New York-based company that bought the complex in 2021 for $11.6 million.

They will use the money to make upgrades they couldn’t afford when they took over the property, said Lauren Zullo, managing director of environmental impact. The company has spent $10 million in upgrades to kitchens, baths, the roof and an overhaul of its exhaust system, she said.

Resident Sheila Young said she was grateful for those upgrades and is excited for the future improvements.

The grant money is part of a bigger national package. HUD on Thursday awarded $173.8 million in its second round of awards.

