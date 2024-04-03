The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Naperville teen, 2 others killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt

The avalanche occurred about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.

By  Daily Herald
   
Naperville teen, 2 others killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt
Switzerland Avalanche

Rescuers work on the site of an avalanche on the Riffelberg, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Associated Press

Naperville Central High School freshman Aleksas Beiga two other people were killed in an avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt, police said Tuesday. One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The victims were the 15-year-old Aleksas, as well as a man and a woman who have not been identified, police in Valais canton said in a statement. They gave no further details but said they currently have no information on the woman’s identity.

imengine.public.prod.pdh.navigacloud-1.jpg

Aleksas Beiga

Provided

On Tuesday, Naperville Central Principal Jackie Thornton sent an email to school parents notifying them “with profound sadness” of Beiga’s death during a spring break trip in Switzerland.

“Our sincere condolences go out to Alex’s family and friends,” Thornton wrote.

For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.

