Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead in Northwest Side home

Officers responding to a well-being check found the 54-year-old man unresponsive about 2:45 p.m. in a home in the 7400 block of North California Avenue in West Ridge, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
cpd_badge.png

File photo of a Chicago Police Department badge.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead Wednesday inside a home in the West Ridge neighborhood, police said.

Officers responding to a well-being check found the 54-year-old man unresponsive about 2:45 p.m. in a home in the 7400 block of North California Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not ruled on the cause and manner of the officer’s death.

Police were conducting a death investigation.

No other information was released.

