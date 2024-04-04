The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
News Chicago Crime

Off-duty Chicago police officer’s death on Northwest Side is ruled a suicide

Autopsy results released Thursday said the 54-year-old officer died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was identified as Selah Cenkersurjit.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Off-duty Chicago police officer’s death on Northwest Side is ruled a suicide

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance carries the body of a 54-year-old off-duty Chicago Police Officer who was found dead inside a West Ridge home on Wednesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An off-duty Chicago police officer died by suicide Wednesday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office determined.

Autopsy results released Thursday said the 54-year-old officer died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner’s office. He was identified as Selah Cenkersurjit.

Officers responding to a well-being check found the officer unresponsive inside his home about 2:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of North California Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A procession escorted the officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office on the Near West Side on Wednesday night, with an ambulance leading half a dozen CPD squad cars with their emergency blue lights flashing.

PROCESSION-040424-3.jpg

An ambulance carrying the body of a Chicago police officer arrives Wednesday evening at the Cook County medical examiner’s office on the Near West Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The police department has been criticized for its ability to address mental health in recent years amid a concerning rise in suicides. More than a dozen officers have died by suicide since 2018. Seven officers died by suicide in 2022 — three of them within a single month that summer and another three within a week that December.

In a report last year, the city inspector general concluded the department “does not adequately prepare its supervisors to identify members in need of wellness services, and CPD does not ensure that supervisors remain up to date on their supervisory responsibilities relating to officer wellness.”

A U.S. Justice Department report in 2017 found the suicide rate of Chicago police officers was 60% higher than the national average for members of law enforcement.

Exact data on suicides by police officers can be difficult to determine due to a lack of reporting.

In response to the inspector general’s report, the police department said last year that it had increased the number of professional counselors from three to 17 in the last seven years.

The department also said last year that it was planning to hire more counselors to reach a goal of at least 22 counselors. The department employs about 11,600 sworn officers.

Next Up In News
Rhymefest announces he is running for a seat on Chicago’s new elected school board
2 teens wounded in Edgewater drive-by shooting
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near Indiana line
Another Starbucks in Chicago wins union vote, becoming the 23rd location in Illinois to unionize
Chicago tortilla factory workers claim victory as laid-off workers are recalled early
Johnson to Biden: Long-term undocumented immigrants deserve work permits, too
The Latest
Police_Lights.png
News
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near Indiana line
An SUV following a semi-truck was rear-ended by another semi about 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Columbia Avenue, authorities say. The SUV was pushed under the first semi. A passenger in the SUV was killed, the driver and a child are hospitalized.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A dull blue warehouse turned migrant shelter in Pilsen is seen in an industrial neighborhood with grey cloudy skies above.
La Voz Chicago
Detectan algunos casos de tuberculosis entre los migrantes, no lo consideran un ‘brote’
Estos casos no son los mismos que el reciente brote de sarampión porque la tuberculosis ocurre en Chicago cada año, a diferencia del sarampión, dijo una doctora.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
La Voz Chicago
Organizan gala para apoyar vivienda para migrantes durante los desalojos
La gala “Bienvenidos A Casa”, que se celebrará el sábado, servirá para ayudar a financiar las viviendas que han servido de consuelo a los migrantes recién llegados.
By Mariah Rush
 
Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes
Blackhawks
Blackhawks not as bad as expected at faceoffs, largely thanks to Jason Dickinson
The Hawks once seemed destined for a historically awful season at the faceoff dot, but their 46.3% winning percentage doesn’t even rank last in the NHL. Dickinson has emerged as their go-to draw-taker, and the team overall has improved since January.
By Ben Pope
 
Seiya Suzuki
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki begins season in elite group of power hitters
Suzuki mashed two home runs against the Rockies this week. One had an exit velocity of 115 mph.
By Maddie Lee
 