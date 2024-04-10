The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago Park District union to vote on new five-year contract

The agreement was announced late Tuesday by SEIU Local 73, which represents more than 2,200 park district workers. Negotiations had been ongoing for nine months.

By  Kade Heather
   
SEIU Local 73 members and supporters chant inside City Hall in the Loop, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, where the union’s leaders announced the authorization of a strike for Chicago Park District workers. The union has been negotiating for nine months with management, according to a press release. Some of their demands include wage increases, insurance and more monthly full-time positions. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents more than 2,200 park district workers, authorized a strike last month after more than nine months of contract negotiations.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

In-person voting will likely begin in the next week or two and take place in multiple locations throughout the park district, a spokesperson for the union said in a statement. The process will take multiple days to ensure each member has a chance to vote.

Union workers had sought competitive pay increases and rewards for longevity necessary to reverse a declining workforce.

The union said in a statement that the contract includes wages “that would improve recruitment and retention.”

The new contract includes a 6% wage increase this year followed by 4% increases each consecutive year until 2027, union leaders said in an email to members. It also includes a $20 hourly minimum wage for year-round park positions and expanded health insurance access. The current minimum wage for union park district workers differs for each position, but the lowest starting pay begins at $16.24 an hour for a recreational leader and $16.77 an hour for a lifeguard, a SEIU Local 73 spokesperson said.

SEIU Local 73 President Dian Palmer credited Mayor Brandon Johnson as playing an “instrumental role” in facilitating the agreement. Union members and supporters petitioned the mayor to intervene with negotiations while rallying outside City Hall last month.

"The employees of SEIU Local 73 make up the majority of the District’s dedicated workforce," the Chicago Park District said in a statement. "Their professional duties are essential to maintaining our parks and supporting children and families in every neighborhood of the city. We are grateful to have arrived at a package that provides benefits that are in the best interest of our workforce, the District and the children and families we serve."

