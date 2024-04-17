The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Residential building in Pilsen collapses in blaze

Chicago Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West 16th Street. No injuries were reported. The fire was put out about 9:30 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A building in Pilsen collapsed after it caught on fire Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

No one was injured when a residential building in Pilsen collapsed after catching fire Wednesday.

Crews responded to the still-and-box alarm at the two-and-a-half story building about 8:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 16th Street, Chicago fire officials said. The alarm was upgraded about half an hour later to bring in extra resources as the building was engulfed in flames that spilled into two neighboring buildings.

Several occupants of the building were displaced due to the fire, officials said. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 9:30 p.m. Crews stayed on scene to make sure the fire is fully doused.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire.

A building at 1355 W. 16th St. collapsed after catching fire Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

