Five officers hurt in collision of 2 squad cars in Englewood
A marked squad car was eastbound about 7:10 p.m. on 63rd Street when it struck an unmarked squad car traveling south on Racine Avenue, Chicago police said. One of the squad cars struck a Cadillac.
Five Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash Thursday in Englewood.
A marked squad car was traveling eastbound about 7:10 p.m. on 63rd Street when it collided with an unmarked squad car traveling south on Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.
The marked squad car then struck a Cadillac traveling north on Racine, police said.
Five officers were taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
The person in the Cadillac declined medical attention, police said.
