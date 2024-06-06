Five officers hurt in collision of 2 squad cars in Englewood

Five Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash Thursday in Englewood.

A marked squad car was traveling eastbound about 7:10 p.m. on 63rd Street when it collided with an unmarked squad car traveling south on Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

The marked squad car then struck a Cadillac traveling north on Racine, police said.

Five officers were taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The person in the Cadillac declined medical attention, police said.

