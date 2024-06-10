The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 10, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Chicago woman wins $552 million jackpot, the largest online lottery prize in the country

The winner bought her ticket via the app and wants to remain anonymous. She said she hasn’t told her mother that she’s won the jackpot, but she’s planning to share the winnings and maybe retire from her job.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago woman wins $552 million jackpot, the largest online lottery prize in the country
unnamed.png

Kathy, an Illinois Lottery Des Plaines prize center supervisor, holds up the big check that was presented to the Chicagoan who won the $552 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Provided

A Chicago woman has won more than $550 million through the iLottery app last week, making her the largest winner in the mobile lottery’s history.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, said she had been going through her emails June 4 when she saw one from the lottery informing her that she had won that day’s drawing— and the prize was the largest won by a mobile winner in the country. It was also the second-largest prize in Illinois lottery history and ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever.

Related

“In the past, I’ve won $2 here or $5 there, so I assumed it would be similar,” she said. “You can’t imagine my shock and disbelief when I saw that I had won the jackpot amount of $552 million. I actually quit the app and then signed back in to double-check and make sure it was real. It was real alright, but it still feels unreal.”

The winning numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63, 69 and 17.

The winner is also now the second person to win a Mega Millions jackpot in Illinois in two years. Two years ago, two people split $1.337 billion, the largest prize ever won in Illinois, after purchasing a ticket at a Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. More than $28 million in tickets were sold.

“I was raised by a single mom and throughout my childhood, she had to work two jobs to provide for our family to put food on the table, and for us to get an education,” she said. “I’ve spent my life as a laborer and once I was making a decent living, I asked my mom to retire and let me take care of her. It was my way of thanking her for how much she sacrificed for us. I haven’t told her yet about this life-changing windfall, but when that time comes, we’re all going to be shedding some happy tears.”

The winner says retirement is now a possibility.

“I’ve always dreamed of retiring early and enjoying life with my family. I think it’s safe to say my dream just came true,” she said.

Next Up In News
New initiative to expand gender-affirming care across Illinois
Illinois Planned Parenthood clinics see uptick in Southerners seeking abortions since overturning of Roe
CPS teacher residency program growing, helping fill classrooms
$50 million settlement for 'Marquette Park 4' headed to City Council for final approval
‘Leyenda’ puertorriqueña celebra su 107 cumpleaños y comparte su secreto para una vida larga y saludable
Los cierres de calles y aceras por la carrera de Nascar comienzan este lunes
The Latest
All charges against Lashawn Ezell, Charles Johnson, and Larod Styles (front, left to right) were dismissed in connection with a 1995 double murder and armed robbery. Here, the men appear at a news conference in 2017 after the charges were dropped. | Maria
City Hall
$50 million settlement for 'Marquette Park 4' headed to City Council for final approval
The four men spent a combined 73 years in prison after confessing as teenagers to a 1995 double murder they did not commit. Three of them later said police coerced their confessions; the fourth man said police fabricated his.
By Fran Spielman
 
Francisca “Paquita” Morales blows out candles on her cake during her 107th birthday party at the Plaza Taino Apartments in Humboldt Park on Friday June 7, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
‘Leyenda’ puertorriqueña celebra su 107 cumpleaños y comparte su secreto para una vida larga y saludable
Francisca “Paquita” Morales nació el 6 de junio de 1917 en Puerto Rico. Se mudó a Chicago en 1970.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Cook County Health hospital
Criminal Justice
Feds investigating last year’s data breach affecting the Cook County hospital system
In a subpoena obtained by WBEZ, the feds wanted a list of county documents about a hack that potentially affected 1.2 million patients here.
By Dan Mihalopoulos Kristen Schorsch , and 1 more
 
Pedestrians walk by road closures as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near South Lake Shore Drive and East Roosevelt Road, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Los cierres de calles y aceras por la carrera de Nascar comienzan este lunes
El Ida B. Wells Drive entre Michigan Avenue y Columbus Drive se cerrará el lunes y permanecerá cerrado hasta aproximadamente el 18 de julio, según funcionarios de la Municipalidad. Los cierres más prolongados comienzan el 27 de junio. La carrera será el 6 y 7 de julio.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wide shot of Rockford, with people and boats milling about on or near the water.
Letters to the Editor
How Rockford became the country's top real estate market
College tuition, property-tax breaks and a reduction in crime make the city a draw, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 