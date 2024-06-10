Woman badly hurt in South Shore fire

A woman was seriously injured in a fire Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
The woman, whose age was not known, suffered major burns after furniture caught fire in a home in the 7400 block of South Exchange Avenue about 10 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.
She was taken in serious to critical condition to University of Chicago medical center, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire was not known.
Illinois Planned Parenthood clinics see uptick in Southerners seeking abortions since overturning of Roe
