Wednesday, June 12, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Thousands of Xfinity customers without internet service across Chicago

Customers on the North and South sides lost connection Wednesday when a construction crew working for another company “accidentally damaged” the network.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The downtown skyline is seen from the rooftop of 1629 S. Prairie Ave. in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2022.

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity customers across the city of Chicago lost interest access Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity customers across the North and South sides have been without internet access for several hours Wednesday.

Outages were first reported about 9 a.m. in neighborhoods stretching from Andersonville to Englewood, according to Xfinity’s outage map. Several areas throughout the city show more than 2,000 customers affected.

“A construction crew doing work in the area on behalf of another entity accidentally damaged our network and caused the outage,” Comcast spokesperson Amanda Vallejo said.

Comcast crews have been working to restore service, she said.

Some areas have been restored, but others are not expected to be back in service until about 11:15 p.m., according to the outage map.

Customers are encouraged to use the Xfinity app to report issues with service.

