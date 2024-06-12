Thousands of Xfinity customers without internet service across Chicago

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity customers across the North and South sides have been without internet access for several hours Wednesday.

Outages were first reported about 9 a.m. in neighborhoods stretching from Andersonville to Englewood, according to Xfinity’s outage map. Several areas throughout the city show more than 2,000 customers affected.

“A construction crew doing work in the area on behalf of another entity accidentally damaged our network and caused the outage,” Comcast spokesperson Amanda Vallejo said.

Comcast crews have been working to restore service, she said.

Some areas have been restored, but others are not expected to be back in service until about 11:15 p.m., according to the outage map.

Customers are encouraged to use the Xfinity app to report issues with service.