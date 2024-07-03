The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Mother of Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas calls on U.S. government to intervene

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen June 19 at a yoga retreat in Paradise Island, Nassau. Her mother, Colette Seymore, says the local authorities have done ‘the bare minimum’ in their effort to find her.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Mother of Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas calls on U.S. government to intervene
Taylor Casey

Taylor Casey

Provided

The mother of a Chicago woman who went missing in the Bahamas last month is calling on the U.S. government to take charge of the investigation.

Taylor Casey, 41, was reported missing June 19. She was last seen at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat in Paradise Island, Nassau.

Her mother, Colette Seymore, traveled there last week to help search for Casey, but she returned earlier than expected after encountering what she says was a lack of interest in the case by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

A former British colony, the Bahamas maintains diplomatic relations with the United States, but it has been an independent country in the British Commonwealth of Nations since 1973.

Related

“I feel uneasy about the investigation,” Seymore said in a statement. “I’m not satisfied with it. I feel like the police did the bare minimum, and I need them to act like it’s their child missing.”

Police have used drones, a canine unit and divers to search areas around the yoga retreat. They found Casey’s cellphone in the ocean near a dock, her family said.

Casey’s family says they think she went missing under suspicious circumstances.

On the day she was last seen, Casey was sitting at a beach and was approached by a man who said he was from Chicago and was interested in a yoga class, then followed her onto the retreat’s property, according to a participant of the yoga retreat who spoke with Casey’s family.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” Seymore previously said. “We love Taylor and want her home.”

Casey is described as a Black woman, about 5 foot 10 and 145 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force at 1+(242) 300-8476.

No other information about the case has been released.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot near CTA Orange Line train station
Milwaukee visitor charged with wounding bus driver in CTA gun battle that also left his cousin dead
Los restaurantes de Chicago están siendo objeto de un número récord de robos: ‘Estoy más que indignado’
Dos heridos en un incendio provocado en La Villita, según la policía
Outlaws biker gang 'enforcer' admits grisly killings in failed bid to get out of prison
Man shot in neck thwarting West Side attack
The Latest
Heartland Animal Shelter
News
Wheeling animal shelter honors sanitation worker who helped save 101 pets when shelter flooded
Tony Maticic was doing his rounds when he saw about 2 feet of water cascading out the door of the Heartland Animal Shelter. His quick action helped save the lives of 101 dogs and cats.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
"Savor After Hours."
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago July 4-10: The Mix
‘Savor After Hours,’ the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life, the Chicago Craft Beer Fest and Keith Urban in concert at NASCAR Chicago are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
The margherita pizza at Middle Brow Bungalow, is topped with fresh mozzarella and herbs.&nbsp;| Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Taste
Bungalow by Middle Brow pizzeria in Logan Square makes NYTimes' list for best pizza places in U.S.
The Times also highlighted Bungalow’s home-made wine in a story earlier this year.
By Stefano Esposito
 
JACK -IN- THE -BOX -- 0003A.132.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Jack in the Box is back in the box — fast-food chain returning to Chicago area starting next year
The San Diego-based chain is planning to open eight 24-hour restaurants in the city and suburbs in 2025 and 2026. One will be near Midway Airport, and the rest in the suburbs.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
Alec Martinez
Blackhawks
Alec Martinez hoping to 'give back to the game' after signing with Blackhawks
The veteran defenseman finds himself on a rebuilding team for the first time in his lengthy career, and he intends to pass on the lessons he once learned from early-2010s Kings like Rob Scuderi, Matt Greene, Willie Mitchell and Robyn Regehr.
By Ben Pope
 