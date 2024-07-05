The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 5, 2024
Man dies after being shot in Englewood

Dion Butler, 34, was shot in the neck at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed July 4, 2024 on the South Side.

A man died after he was shot early Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

Butler, of the same block along Laflin Street, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

No one was in custody.

