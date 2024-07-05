Man dies after being shot in Englewood

A man died after he was shot early Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

Dion Butler, 34, was shot in the neck at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Butler, of the same block along Laflin Street, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

No one was in custody.