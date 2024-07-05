Woman killed, another wounded in Austin shooting

A woman was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., two women, 59 and 29, were shot in the 900 block of North Leclaire Avenue, Chicago police said.

The older woman was shot in her hip and head and she was taken to Stroger Hospital where she later died, police said.

The younger woman was shot in the torso and she was also taken to Storger where she was listed in fair condition, officials said.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored car, according to preliminary information.

No one was in custody.