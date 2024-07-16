Editor's note: Here's why you didn't get a newspaper today

Dear readers,

The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper wasn’t printed or delivered today due to unexpected issues with the printing presses at our vendor, Chicago Tribune Company, which also prints the Tribune, the Daily Herald, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other papers.

This means our home delivery subscribers didn’t receive the newspaper today and it’s also unavailable at any newsstands.

We’re disappointed that this happened, and I want to apologize to you, our readers. Whether you get the newspaper delivered or pick it up on the newsstands, we know you count on getting the newspaper every morning — and we pride ourselves on being there for you daily.

This is the first time the newsroom can remember the newspaper not being printed at all. It is our hope that Tuesday’s newspaper will be delivered with Wednesday’s edition tomorrow. As soon as we receive confirmation about whether this will happen or not, we will update readers. If it doesn’t, subscribers will be credited for today’s paper. We’ll update you when we find out more.

In the meantime, you can click this link to access today’s e-paper version of the Sun-Times , which we’ve made free for everyone.

The paper includes dispatches from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where Donald Trump appeared for the first time since the assassination attempt, as well as reports on the severe storms that tore through the Chicago area Monday night. The paper also includes coverage of Major League Baseball’s All-Star game and a preview of this weekend’s Pitchfork music fest, among a variety of other coverage.

As always, thanks for reading and for supporting the Sun-Times!

Sincerely,

Jennifer Kho

Sun-Times executive editor

