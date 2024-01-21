Woman hit, killed by Metra train in Washington Heights

A woman was struck and killed by a Metra train Sunday night in Washington Heights.

About 7:30 p.m., a woman was hit by an inbound Rock Island train near West 99th Street and South Vincennes Avenue, Metra said. The woman, whose age was unknown, was killed.

A Metra spokesperson said a wheelchair had been found near the tracks, but it was unknown if it belonged to the woman.

“All those details are still being investigated,” Metra said.

Train service was halted and returned by 9:38 p.m.

Chicago police and fire and Metra police are investigating.

