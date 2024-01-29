Cook County treasurer mails nearly 2 million first installment property tax bills

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said Monday her office has mailed almost 1.8 million bills for the first installment of 2023 property taxes. The payment is due March 1.

Property taxes are mailed twice a year in Cook County. This first installment is equal to 55% of last year’s total. Residents wanting to use exemptions, which reduce their total property taxes, can apply those to the second installment.

Partial payments are accepted, but Illinois law requires late payments to be charged 0.75% each month after March 1.

Residents can pay their property taxes online at cookcountytreasurer.com . There is no fee for paying your taxes online.

“More people use our website each year to pay their property tax bills online,” Pappas said in a news release. “People like the convenience of paying online and not having to come downtown to pay in person or writing a check and paying for postage.”