Monday, January 29, 2024
Cook County treasurer mails nearly 2 million first installment property tax bills

Payments are due March 1.

By  Audrey Hettleman
   
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas speaks during a news conference in Daley Plaza in 2021.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said her office has mailed almost 1.8 million bills to residents. Property taxes are mailed twice a year in Cook County.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said Monday her office has mailed almost 1.8 million bills for the first installment of 2023 property taxes. The payment is due March 1.

Property taxes are mailed twice a year in Cook County. This first installment is equal to 55% of last year’s total. Residents wanting to use exemptions, which reduce their total property taxes, can apply those to the second installment.

Partial payments are accepted, but Illinois law requires late payments to be charged 0.75% each month after March 1.

Residents can pay their property taxes online at cookcountytreasurer.com . There is no fee for paying your taxes online.

“More people use our website each year to pay their property tax bills online,” Pappas said in a news release. “People like the convenience of paying online and not having to come downtown to pay in person or writing a check and paying for postage.”

The Latest
Boston Red Sox manager Jimy Williams, right, argues with home plate umpire Mark Wegner during a 2001 game.
MLB
Jimy Williams, former Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros manager, dies at age 80
Williams, the 1999 American League Manager of the Year for Boston, won 910 games over a dozen seasons that included stints with Toronto and Houston.
By Associated Press
 
Luka Doncic
Bulls
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan is in awe of the scoring going on this year
Not only was DeRozan not surprised to see Dallas All-Star Luka Doncic drop a 73-point performance last week, but he’s expecting an NBA player out there ready to match Wilt and score 100 in a game.
By Joe Cowley
 
A tractor trailer bearing the Walmart logo in Richland, Mississippi.
Money
Walmart offering another perk for store managers — stock grants
Managers will receive up to $20,000 in Walmart stock grants every year. The moves follow an announcement made by the discounter earlier this month that it was raising the starting base pay for store managers, while redesigning its bonus plan.
By Matthew Perrone | AP
 
Larry Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick to lead the Chicago Police Department, has expressed support for mental health workers to help respond to some 911 calls.
Crime
Chicago’s top cop halting initiative that has sent ‘scarecrow’ police cars downtown
The blue glow of police lights has become a constant fixture downtown, where cops working overtime have been assigned to act as a crime deterrent simply by sitting in their cars.
By Tom Schuba
 
A covered pot on a stove’s gas flame.
Letters to the Editor
Time is right for Chicago to pull the plug on gas stoves
The Clean and Affordable Buildings ordinance is similar to policies already passed in other municipalities, including Los Angeles and New York, a reader from Rogers Park writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 