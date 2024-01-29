The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 29, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Police investigating attack on Muslim student at Glendale Heights middle school

A video of the alleged attack posted on social media showed a female student wearing a hijab being put into a headlock by a male student and shoved to the ground.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Police investigating attack on Muslim student at Glendale Heights middle school
A still photo from a video of a hijab-wearing student being shoved to the ground by another student. The Glendale Heights school district and police are investigating the incident.

A still photo from a video of a hijab-wearing student being shoved to the ground by another student. The Glendale Heights school district and police are investigating the incident.

YouTube

Police in suburban Glendale Heights are investigating an incident in which a Muslim student wearing a hijab was attacked by a peer at Glenside Middle School.

Queen Bee School District 16 Supt. Joseph Williams confirmed that a student had been attacked by another student Thursday at Glenside Middle School, 1560 Bloomingdale Road, while others stood and recorded the incident.

A video of the alleged attack that was posted on social media showed a female student being put into a headlock by a male student before being shoved to the ground.

The female student is from Saudi Arabia and has only been in the U.S. for two months, according to CAIR-Chicago, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

A still image from a video posted online shows a student at a Glendale Heights middle school being shoved to the ground.

A still image from a video posted online shows a student at a Glendale Heights middle school being shoved to the ground. “We are taking steps to ensure that the students responsible for this incident are held fully accountable to the limit of all relevant laws,” a school district official said.

YouTube

The school contacted the Glendale Heights Police Department after the incident. The department has opened its own investigation, Williams said.

Williams also said there was no evidence the attack was motivated by racial, cultural or religious intolerance. However, CAIR-Chicago said the boy in question was allegedly involved in another bullying incident against another hijab-wearing student last year.

“We are taking steps to ensure that the students responsible for this incident are held fully accountable to the limit of all relevant laws,” Williams said in a statement.

CAIR-Chicago said it hoped the school district would make efforts to address the bullying culture at the school.

Related
Related

“Bullying involves more than the perpetrator,” said Maggie Slaving, CAIR-Chicago’s operations manager. “Bystanders who watch and accept, or even reward this behavior, make it possible for the bully to carry out their attack. In this case, we see bystander students reinforcing the terrible ambush, filming it, and even gloating about it on social media. This larger culture must be addressed.”

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Next Up In News
Family of pharmacy resident killed in 2018 shooting at Mercy Hospital to receive $20 million in settlement
Mothers mourn sons killed in Loop shooting outside CPS high school: ‘I’m still calling his name’
Woman found shot dead in South Shore
Man critically injured after Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Northwestern’s medical residents and fellows vote to unionize
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff should get up to 5 years in prison for lies ‘calculated to thwart’ probe into former boss, feds say
The Latest
Flanked by attorneys, Tim Mapes, former chief of staff to Illinois’ former House Speaker Michael Madigan, walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, after being convicted of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff should get up to 5 years in prison for lies ‘calculated to thwart’ probe into former boss, feds say
But lawyers for Tim Mapes argue their client should be sentenced to time served, supervised release and “significant” community service.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chef Omar Carrillo prepares a shrimp dumpling at Saucy Porka located in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Carrillo has worked at Saucy Porka’s Hyde Park and South Loop locations for the last 4 years.
Food and Restaurants
Chicago restaurants struggled with labor shortages last year. Relief is coming slowly
A new report says city eateries had trouble finding workers last summer, with 82% of them short at least one kitchen staffer. Local owners say things have started to improve, but food and labor costs are still a concern.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Migrants wait outside the migrant shelter on Halsted Street in Pilsen in December 2023.
City Hall
Facing Council heat, Johnson delays migrant shelter evictions to March or beyond, but warns ‘It was never meant to be permanent’
Nearly 2,000 people were to be evicted had the policy been enforced as planned this week. The mayor extended that deadline under pressure from alderpersons.
By Fran Spielman and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A sign at Macy’s signifying the closure of the State Street candy shop on the lower of Macy’s at 111 N State St. in the Loop, Monday.
Business
State Street Macy’s shutters basement candy department — but vows ‘we will always sell Frango’s chocolates’
But sweets will remain for sale at the department store, including the beloved Frango chocolates from the Marshall Field’s days. A new bulk candy shop is on the first floor.
By Phyllis Cha and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Patrick Mahomes and Mitch Trubisky
Bears
Fodder time: Conversation never wanes when discussing Bears’ woes
My football-pool gathering quickly devolved into a passionate discussion about why the team sucks
By Rick Telander
 