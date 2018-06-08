2nd double shooting in Bronzeville Thursday wounds 65-year-old man

Two men were wounded Thursday night in a Bronzeville shooting on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

A 65-year-old man was grazed in his head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in his arm, and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Another double shooting in Bronzeville wounded two men about eight hours earlier.