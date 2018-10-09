3 CPD officers taken to hospital after being assaulted, locked inside a home in Englewood

Three Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital for medical treatment after being assaulted and locked inside a home by offenders in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers were taking a person into custody for spitting in an officer’s face when another person came up and threw a piece of wood at the back of an officer’s head, according to Chicago police.

About 2:40 p.m., they chased the person into a home in the 7000 block of South Throop and other residents of the home locked the officers inside, police said.

The officers were eventually able to get out and take multiple offenders into custody.

It was unclear how many people were arrested. Charges were pending, police said.

Three officers were taken to local hospitals and released. It was unclear how they were injured.