Chatham fire leave 3 hospitalized

Fire officials investigate a fire about 2 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 in the 8000 block of South King Drive in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A fire early Friday sent three people to hospitals from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Fire crews responded to a three-story apartment building at 8039 S. Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago Fire Media.

Two residents were taken to hospitals in serious condition, according to the department. One firefighter was taken to a hospital for a minor injury.

Three other people involved in the blaze declined medical attention. The fire was put out by 2 a.m., according to the department.