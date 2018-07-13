A fire early Friday sent three people to hospitals from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Fire crews responded to a three-story apartment building at 8039 S. Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago Fire Media.

Fire officials investigate a fire about 2 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 in the 8000 block of South King Drive. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two residents were taken to hospitals in serious condition, according to the department. One firefighter was taken to a hospital for a minor injury.

Three other people involved in the blaze declined medical attention. The fire was put out by 2 a.m., according to the department.