3 hurt in West Garfield Park shooting

Three people were wounded, two of them critically, in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

They were in a vehicle in traffic at 6:27 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren when a male in another vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The three victims then got out of their vehicle and got onto a CTA bus, which took them to Madison and Pulaski until police arrived.

One male was shot multiple times while another was shot in the abdomen, police said. A female was shot in the left arm.

All three of them were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the males were in critical condition and the female’s condition was stabilized, police said.