3 hurt in wrong way crash on I-290 near Elmhurst

Three people were injured in a wrong way crash early Sunday on Interstate 290 near Northwest suburban Elmhurst.

At 4:31 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on I-290 at York Road, according to Illinois State Police. A 24-year-old North Carolina man had driven his 2013 Jeep east in the westbound lanes of traffic and crashed into a 2008 Toyota.

The Jeep’s driver, a 61-year-old Berwyn woman who was driving the Toyota and a person who was riding with her were all injured and taken to a hospital, state police said.

No further information was made available.