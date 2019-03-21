3 people shot, wounded Wednesday in Chicago

Three people were wounded Wednesday in shootings in Chicago.

All three incidents occurred on the South Side of the city, including a man shot in Altgeld Gardens as he sat in his vehicle.

The man, 35, was in his vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 700 block of East 131th Street when he heard shots and realized he had been struck in the shoulder, according to Chicago police.

The man drove to a nearby fire station for help and was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour earlier, a teenager was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 9:09 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was standing in an alley in the 7800 block of South Yates when another male shot him in the leg, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was wounded in a drive-by early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, 25, was standing about 12:08 a.m. in the 600 block of West 129th Place when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said. No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.

On Tuesday, at least 5 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.