3 shot in Little Village

Police investigate a shooting that left three people wounded Sunday night in the 2200 block of South Sacramento | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three people were shot Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the South Side.

The group was standing on the street when a male walked up and fired shots at 9:27 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Sacramento, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left arm and hip and was at the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was in good condition at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.