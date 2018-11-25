3 sought for sexual assault, armed break-in at West Englewood home

A man was pistol-whipped and a woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:13 a.m., three males armed with handguns kicked in the backdoor to a home in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, police said. The group demanded money and ransacked the home.

They struck a 31-year-old man in the head with a handgun, and one of them sexually assaulted a 31-year-old woman, police said. After the attack, the three ran out with her purse and an unknown amount of cash.

The woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said. The man declined medical attention for his head laceration.

No one was in custody Sunday morning, and Area Central detectives were investigating.