3 wounded in Saturday shootings across Chicago

Three people were wounded Saturday in a series of shootings across Chicago.

In the last shooting of the day, a 21-year-old woman was struck by stray gunfire in South Side’s Brainerd neighborhood. The shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. when the woman was inside a house in the 9100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago Police said.

Someone fired shots, sticking the woman multiple times in her legs, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized.

Earlier in the morning, a 36-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood. The man was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Drexel when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

About an hour earlier, a 36-year-old man was shot on the Near West Side. The man was walking at 2:38 a.m. in the first block of North Paulina when another male walked up and shot him in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.