4 arrested after double shooting in Hermosa

Four people were in custody after a shooting wounded a man and a woman Saturday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 8:20 p.m., people in separate vehicles started shooting each other in the 2000 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago Police said.

A 24-year-old was shot in his face and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The 19-year-old woman, who was believed to be in the other vehicle, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

A vehicle that fled the scene crashed into a pole a few blocks away in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Road, according to police. The four occupants were arrested. No one was injured in the crash.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.