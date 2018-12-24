4 hurt, 2 critically, in South Side crash

Four people were injured, two of them critically, in a crash Monday afternoon on the South Side.

At 1:53 p.m., a Dodge Challenger was traveling north in the 7400 block of South Ashland when it struck a Volkswagen Passat as the driver tried to negotiate a left turn, according to Chicago police. After the initial collision, the Passat struck a pedestrian and crashed into the wall of a business.

The man who was driving the Passat and a woman who was riding with him were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The pedestrian and the Challenger’s male driver were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Both their conditions were stabilized.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.